Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 6,700

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($84.99).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.50) to GBX 5,700 ($72.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.46) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.46) to GBX 7,000 ($88.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,968 ($88.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,822.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,739.52. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,306 ($54.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,228 ($91.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($87.57), for a total value of £379,665 ($481,625.02). 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

