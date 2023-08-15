Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $215.07

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.70. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
