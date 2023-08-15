Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $36.50

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

