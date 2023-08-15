Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Amgen worth $511,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 88,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,525,000 after acquiring an additional 149,770 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.86. The company had a trading volume of 895,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day moving average of $234.80. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

