AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $189.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.36.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,547.4% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 246,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,377,000 after purchasing an additional 236,905 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

