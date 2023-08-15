American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.52. 142,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $280.08.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

