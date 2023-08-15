American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

