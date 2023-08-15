American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of AREC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 58,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,824. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth $292,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the second quarter worth $90,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

