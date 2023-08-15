American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AMNB stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
