American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.