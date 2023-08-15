American Money Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,486,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,108,715. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.