American Money Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.98. 57,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

