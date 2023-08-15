American Money Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.78. 108,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

