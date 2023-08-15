American Money Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 810,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.86. 1,750,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,948. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $334.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

