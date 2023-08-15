American Money Management LLC Grows Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. 57,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

