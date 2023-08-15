American Money Management LLC Buys 244,637 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2,846.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.9% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

