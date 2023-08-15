American Money Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,671 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,814,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.