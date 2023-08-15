American Money Management LLC Acquires 4,249 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.60.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

