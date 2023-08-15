American Money Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.66. 281,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

