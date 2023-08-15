American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.70. 43,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

