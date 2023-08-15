American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American International Group Trading Down 1.7 %

AIG traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 2,911,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,635. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American International Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

