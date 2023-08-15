American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Sells 47,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

LQD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,895,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,328,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $113.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.