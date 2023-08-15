American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.