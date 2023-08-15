Amcor (AMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor Stock Down 0.4 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

