Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

