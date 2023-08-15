Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 49677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 6.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $673.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.