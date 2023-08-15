Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 49677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 6.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $673.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
