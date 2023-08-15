Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 49677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $673.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

