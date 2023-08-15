Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,952. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,870,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

