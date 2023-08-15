Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,224 shares of company stock worth $11,816,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

