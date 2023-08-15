Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.91. 471,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,773. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.