Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. 702,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $151.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

