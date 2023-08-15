Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AZN traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,505. The company has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.