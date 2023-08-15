Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. 3,546,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,922,906. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

