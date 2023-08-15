Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $383.46. 24,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

