Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.24. 601,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.