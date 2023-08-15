Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $105,798,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.18. 307,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,367. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.34.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

