Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

ASML stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,161. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

