Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,706 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 4,535,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,891,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

