Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $120.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $239.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,404,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

