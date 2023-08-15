Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.