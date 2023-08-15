Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.