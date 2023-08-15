Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $6,370,664.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $7,052,904.12.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $7,285,550.76.

On Friday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,378,634.53.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,559. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 343.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 876,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $16,006,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

