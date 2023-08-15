Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Mizuho

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Alector alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALEC

Alector Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Alector has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alector

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Alector by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.