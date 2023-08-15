Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,331. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

