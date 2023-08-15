Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

