Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,704. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

