Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATSG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $36,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,076,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

