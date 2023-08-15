Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.71. 336,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.16 and a 200 day moving average of $287.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

