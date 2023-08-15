agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 151,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,950,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,211,304 shares of company stock worth $1,959,484,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

