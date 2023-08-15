Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 243,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 229,418 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGTI. Citigroup cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGTI

Agiliti Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,530.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,939 shares of company stock worth $3,326,497. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,519,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,821,000 after buying an additional 173,262 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.