Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.88.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.65. 2,262,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,326. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.