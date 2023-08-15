Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.43 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE A traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.65. 2,214,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,663. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

