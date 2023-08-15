Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $49,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 102,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,153. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.